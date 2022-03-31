How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates

On Thursday afternoon in MLB action, the Orioles are set to take on the Pirates.

The 2022 MLB regular season is right around the corner, and fans cannot wait to see meaningful games underway. However, there are still some spring training matchups left before the start of the season. One game to watch on Thursday afternoon will feature the Orioles facing off against the Pirates.

How to Watch the Baltimore Orioles vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The Orioles are 6-5 in spring training action. Baltimore is hoping to get back into contention this season; although very few believe that will happen. Last time out, the Orioles beat the Rays by a final score of 7-6.

On the other side of this matchup, the Pirates are also looking to get into contention. Pittsburgh has been an afterthought for quite some time now.

Both of these teams are looking to get back on track this season, and it will be interesting to see if they can accomplish that goal. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win today.

