How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aces take the hill in Phoenix as Joe Musgrove, and Lucas Giolito square off as the Padres visit the White Sox.

The Padres have two straight wins after a slow start in Cactus League play and head to Phoenix on Monday afternoon to take on the White Sox. It's a battle of very good right-handers as San Diego sends Joe Musgrove to the mound to take on former All-Star Lucas Giolito.

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Musgrove is making his second start of the spring for San Diego. He worked three innings in a loss to the Guardians on Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits with two strikeouts. Last season, he started 31 games for the disappointing Padres with a 3.18 ERA and 1.081 WHIP in 181.1 innings. He threw a no-hitter against the Rangers last April 9.

Giolito allowed only one hit in three innings with a walk and four strikeouts in his spring debut against Milwaukee. He started 31 games with a 3.53 ERA and 1.103 WHIP. The 27-year-old was an All-Star in 2019 when he fanned 228 in 176.2 innings.

Wil Myers and Jake Cronenworth homered Sunday in San Diego's 5-1 win over the Guardians as the bullpen worked five scoreless innings behind Yu Darvish, who allowed a run on two hits in four frames.

Luis Robert homered twice on Sunday as Chicago blanked the Dodgers 9-0. Dallas Keuchel and five relievers combined for a five-hit shutout, while Tim Anderson was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs batted in.

