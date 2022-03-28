Aces take the hill in Phoenix as Joe Musgrove, and Lucas Giolito square off as the Padres visit the White Sox.

The Padres have two straight wins after a slow start in Cactus League play and head to Phoenix on Monday afternoon to take on the White Sox. It's a battle of very good right-handers as San Diego sends Joe Musgrove to the mound to take on former All-Star Lucas Giolito.

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Musgrove is making his second start of the spring for San Diego. He worked three innings in a loss to the Guardians on Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits with two strikeouts. Last season, he started 31 games for the disappointing Padres with a 3.18 ERA and 1.081 WHIP in 181.1 innings. He threw a no-hitter against the Rangers last April 9.

Giolito allowed only one hit in three innings with a walk and four strikeouts in his spring debut against Milwaukee. He started 31 games with a 3.53 ERA and 1.103 WHIP. The 27-year-old was an All-Star in 2019 when he fanned 228 in 176.2 innings.

Wil Myers and Jake Cronenworth homered Sunday in San Diego's 5-1 win over the Guardians as the bullpen worked five scoreless innings behind Yu Darvish, who allowed a run on two hits in four frames.

Luis Robert homered twice on Sunday as Chicago blanked the Dodgers 9-0. Dallas Keuchel and five relievers combined for a five-hit shutout, while Tim Anderson was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs batted in.

