How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies at Yankees

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Yankees are dealing as spring training winds down with two trades in two days, host Phillies in next-to-last Florida game

The Yankees (7-9) have been busy in the front office the last couple of days and on Sunday completed a rare trade with the Mets to acquire reliever Miguel Castro in exchange for lefty Joely Rodríguez. It's only the 18th trade between the New York teams since the Mets entered the scene in 1962.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees Today:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Phillies (8-6) got a positive sign Sunday as Kyle Schwarber hit his second homer of the spring in an 8-7 win over the Tigers. The lefty slugger clubbed 32 home runs for the Nationals and Red Sox last season before signing with Philadelphia on March 20.

MVP Bryce Harper remained hot, hitting his fifth and sixth homers in Florida and was 3-for-4 with three RBI. Mickey Moniak also went deep twice for the Phillies.

The Yankees lost to the Blue Jays 7-5 on Sunday despite homers from Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson. Both players were acquired from the Twins on March 13 for catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela. 

Though he rested Sunday, Kyle Higashioka is taking full advantage of the opportunity provided by Sánchez's departure. He's 11-for-23 this spring with seven homers and 11 RBI.

Veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson makes his fourth Florida start for Philadelphia on Monday. He's allowed seven runs, six earned, in eight innings this spring, allowing 13 hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts.

Left-hander JP Sears, who was 7-0 in 10 starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, makes his first start this spring after two relief appearances. He's been roughed up for five runs and 10 hits in 3.2 innings, walking one and striking out five. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
4
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
1:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Gibson
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies at Yankees

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
RED SOX
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Red Sox at Twins

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
PIRATES
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Pirates at Orioles

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends a pass by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans cheer as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) heads down court after a 3-point basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy