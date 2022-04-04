How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies at Yankees

Yankees are dealing as spring training winds down with two trades in two days, host Phillies in next-to-last Florida game

The Yankees (7-9) have been busy in the front office the last couple of days and on Sunday completed a rare trade with the Mets to acquire reliever Miguel Castro in exchange for lefty Joely Rodríguez. It's only the 18th trade between the New York teams since the Mets entered the scene in 1962.

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m.

The Phillies (8-6) got a positive sign Sunday as Kyle Schwarber hit his second homer of the spring in an 8-7 win over the Tigers. The lefty slugger clubbed 32 home runs for the Nationals and Red Sox last season before signing with Philadelphia on March 20.

MVP Bryce Harper remained hot, hitting his fifth and sixth homers in Florida and was 3-for-4 with three RBI. Mickey Moniak also went deep twice for the Phillies.

The Yankees lost to the Blue Jays 7-5 on Sunday despite homers from Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson. Both players were acquired from the Twins on March 13 for catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela.

Though he rested Sunday, Kyle Higashioka is taking full advantage of the opportunity provided by Sánchez's departure. He's 11-for-23 this spring with seven homers and 11 RBI.

Veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson makes his fourth Florida start for Philadelphia on Monday. He's allowed seven runs, six earned, in eight innings this spring, allowing 13 hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts.

Left-hander JP Sears, who was 7-0 in 10 starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, makes his first start this spring after two relief appearances. He's been roughed up for five runs and 10 hits in 3.2 innings, walking one and striking out five.

