How to Watch Phillies at Rays

The Phillies and Rays finish up exhibition play at Tropicana Field on Wednesday afternoon.

The Phillies (9-7) play their final tuneup before Friday's opener at home against Oakland when they head to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, to take on the Rays (6-10).

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live stream the Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tampa Bay also opens at home, hosting the Orioles for a three-game series beginning on Friday. The Rays are still sorting out the roster, as well, after trading outfielder Austin Meadows to the Tigers on Monday night. Meadows hit 27 homers with a career-best 106 RBI last season. Tampa Bay got infielder Isaac Paredes in the deal.

On Tuesday, the Rays managed just one hit in a 1-0 loss to the Braves. Francisco Mejia singled in the seventh inning to break up Atlanta's combined no-hit bid. Despite the loss, Corey Kluber had a solid final start in Florida, allowing a run on six hits with four strikeouts in five innings.

Kyle Schwarber stroked his third homer of the spring in the seventh inning to give Philadelphia some insurance in a 5-1 win over the Pirates on Tuesday. Nick Castellanos got the Phils on the board first with an RBI double in the first inning and J.T. Realmuto had a two-run double in the second.

Left-hander Ranger Suárez gets his second start of the spring for Philadelphia on Wednesday. He gave up two runs on two hits in two innings against the Orioles on Friday.

Luis Patiño, a 22-year-old right-hander, gets the ball for the Rays. He started Thursday and threw two shutout innings against the Braves, working around a hit and a walk.

Regional restrictions may apply.