How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies vs Orioles

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Philadelphia Phillies vs Baltimore Orioles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams with the same Grapefruit League record take the mound as the Phillies take on the Orioles on Friday.

The Phillies, who are 6-5 in the Grapefruit League, finished just behind the Braves in the NL East last season. This year, they will look to improve on a decent 82-80 campaign they had in 2021.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Baltimore Orioles in spring training today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

So far, things are looking about par. However, the team does have some integral pieces that they just added that will take some time to work out chemistry.

Bryce Harper is almost tied for the lead in spring training home runs with three. First baseman Matt Veirling has also added six RBIs, but it is newly acquired Nick Castellanos who leads the team in batting average.

The Orioles are 6-5 as well in spring training and coming off of a close 7-6 win over the Rays on Wednesday. Joey Krehbiel got his first win in the preseason despite a 10.80 ERA.

Second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni had the only home run of the night in the fifth inning with a two-run shot. Mastrobuoni also added another RBI later in the game to make his sixth of training.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs Baltimore Orioles in spring training

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
1:00
PM/ET
