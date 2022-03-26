How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies vs Tigers

The Phillies make the trip to the Tigers' spring training home on Saturday afternoon looking to beat Detroit for a second time this spring

The Phillies have made the headlines this past week as they have made a couple of free agent signings that has made their lineup one of the best in the NL East.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Detroit Tigers:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies vs Detroit Tigers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

First, they signed slugger Kyle Schwarber and then they landed Nick Castellanos in another big move. The two bring a lot of power to the lineup but are questionable defensively.

The DH coming to the NL will help these two stay in the lineup and the Phillies are going to be a pain to pitch to all year when you combine them with Bryce Harper.

Saturday they hope they can get some production out of the three when they play the Tigers for the third time this spring.

The Phillies and Tigers tied to open up the spring schedule and then the Phillies took the second game 7-2 on Tuesday.

Detroit will look to avenge that loss and finally get the best of the Phillies when they host them on Saturday.

It hasn't been a great spring so far for the Tigers, but they still like the team they have this year and are looking to make a big move in the AL Central this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.