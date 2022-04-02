How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies vs  Blue Jays

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The new-looking Phillies will take on the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The Phillies haven't been spectacular, but they are still just getting to know each other after adding a lot of key pieces to the roster this offseason.

They are 7-5 in the Grapefruit League leaving them at No. 6 in the league. With the team they have assembled, they have high expectations.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays in spring training today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays in spring training on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The 5-5 Tigers got the best of the red and white on Wednesday beating them 7-1. Despite eight hits, Philadelphia couldn't get anything going. Kyle Gibson took home his first loss adding a 6.75 ERA.

The Blue Jays are also 7-5 in the Grapefruit League, but they find themselves just one spot ahead of Philadelphia because they have a better run differential by 28.

Toronto had the opportunity of destroying the Yankees on Wednesday. It came away with an 11-3 win on the pitching of Trent Thorton who pitched 1.2 hitless innings.

Santiago Espinal knocked in his sixth RBI of the season and hit his second ball out of the park in preseason.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays in spring training

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jordan Spieth (R) and Ryan Palmer (M) make their way to the eleventh tee during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Valero Texas Open, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
naomi-osaka
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open WTA Final

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Texas Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Texas at Oklahoma in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Michigan at Northwestern in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
ARKANSAS SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Arkansas at Ole Miss in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
PIRATES
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Pirates at Red Sox

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Gibson
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies vs  Blue Jays

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
lille
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lille vs Bordeaux

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) battle for the ball during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy