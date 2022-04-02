How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies vs  Blue Jays

The new-looking Phillies will take on the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The Phillies haven't been spectacular, but they are still just getting to know each other after adding a lot of key pieces to the roster this offseason.

They are 7-5 in the Grapefruit League leaving them at No. 6 in the league. With the team they have assembled, they have high expectations.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays in spring training today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays in spring training on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The 5-5 Tigers got the best of the red and white on Wednesday beating them 7-1. Despite eight hits, Philadelphia couldn't get anything going. Kyle Gibson took home his first loss adding a 6.75 ERA.

The Blue Jays are also 7-5 in the Grapefruit League, but they find themselves just one spot ahead of Philadelphia because they have a better run differential by 28.

Toronto had the opportunity of destroying the Yankees on Wednesday. It came away with an 11-3 win on the pitching of Trent Thorton who pitched 1.2 hitless innings.

Santiago Espinal knocked in his sixth RBI of the season and hit his second ball out of the park in preseason.

