How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies look to stay perfect against the Blue Jays when they play the third of four spring meetings with Toronto.

The Phillies stay on the road Sunday looking to continue a good start to their spring training. They came into the weekend 4-2-2 and hadn't lost since Monday when they were defeated by the Yankees 5-2.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays:

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Two of their wins this spring have come against the Blue Jays. They beat Toronto last Saturday 3-2 and then won again on Wednesday 8-7.

Sunday will be their third meeting and the Phillies will look to head home with yet another win against the Blue Jays.

Toronto, though, will be looking to spoil their run and send them home with a loss before heading out on the road for two games starting on Monday.

The Blue Jays came into the weekend just 4-3 on the spring and had lost two straight.

Toronto should be a really good team this year as it fights to get back in the playoffs, but the spring hasn't gone well so far. The Blue Jays will look to start to turn things around and finally get a win against the Phillies on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

