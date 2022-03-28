Skip to main content

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies in Spring Training: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Orioles take on the Phillies in a spring training game on Monday afternoon.

Through nine spring training games, the Orioles are 5-4. They have won three out of their last five games, including the previous two against the Pirates and the Tigers, to set up a winning streak.

There is nothing but room for improvement for the black and orange after they finished 52-110 last season, tied with the Diamondbacks for the worst record in baseball.

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies in spring training today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies in spring training on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Their offseason didn't see much improvement to that 2021 campaign, though. However, the Orioles' farm system should begin to get them out of the "worst" category soon enough with guys like Adley Rutschman.

The Phillies, on the other hand, brought in a plethora of new talent, including big names like Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber. 

They finished 82-20 last season, being beaten in the NL East by only the Braves. There is room for improvement, and a pennant is in their sights with the team's additions.

Philadelphia is 5-3 in spring training games, winning its last outing against the Blue Jays 10-5.

Regional restrictions may apply.

