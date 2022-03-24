Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies are set to face off against the Pirates in an intriguing Spring Training matchup on Thursday afternoon.

After a long, drawn-out lockout, fans could not be more excited to have live baseball back on television. With the regular season getting closer, teams are getting Spring Training games in, and the fans are getting the first chance to see their new-look teams. One intriguing matchup to watch on Thursday afternoon will feature the Phillies taking on the Pirates.

The Phillies hold a 3-2 Spring Training record ahead of today's game and are looking to be a contender in the National League. A big offseason that included the signings of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos should help that cause in a big way. Philadelphia is going to be a dangerous offensive powerhouse.

On the other side of the diamond, the Pirates are looking to get back into contention after another rough season. In 2021, Pittsburgh finished the year with a 61-101 record. While the Pirates are not a serious contender, they will look to prove doubters wrong.

The matchup between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh should be a fun game to watch. While it may not mean much in the grand scheme of things, it's still live baseball. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the exhibition win.

