Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Yankees have clubbed seven homers in their last two games and host the hot-hitting Phillies in Tampa today.

On Monday, the Yankees pushed across 11 runs to win over the Tigers and scored 27 in their last three games. They host the Phillies on Tuesday in Tampa, and Philadelphia has 25 runs in its previous three contests.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ronald Guzman swung the hot bat for New York in its 11-7 win over Detroit. The lefty swinger was 3-for-4 with five runs batted in, including a two-run double in the fifth and a single in the sixth that plated two more. The Yankees led 10-1 heading to the bottom of the eighth before the Tigers made it interesting with six runs in the final two innings.

Gleyber Torres and Cooper Bowman homered for New York, which blasted five bombs in a win over the Pirates on Sunday.

On Monday, seven Phillies pitchers combined to allow just two hits and strike out 14 in Philadelphia's 7-1 win over the Orioles. Newcomers Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber hit their first Phillie homers, while Garrett Stubbs and Matthew Kroon also went deep.

Right-hander Clarke Schmidt is slated to make his second start for the Yankees this spring. He worked two scoreless innings against Detroit on Thursday. Veteran righty Aaron Nola is scheduled for the Phillies. He has allowed four runs on five hits in five innings this spring, with eight strikeouts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
29
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
1
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

MIAMI OPEN
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open: Women's Quarterfinals & Men's Round of 16

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
ASTROS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
PIRATES
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
YANKEES
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Andy Murray Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Round of 16, WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
college soccer
Liga MX

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Necaxa in Liga MX Femenil

By Rafael Urbina14 hours ago
Mar 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) celebrates with forward Marcus Johansson (90) and forward Jared McCann (16) and forward Ryan Donato (9) after a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings

By Phil Watson14 hours ago
Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) skates with the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
Mar 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates his goal scored against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy