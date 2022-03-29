How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees

The Yankees have clubbed seven homers in their last two games and host the hot-hitting Phillies in Tampa today.

On Monday, the Yankees pushed across 11 runs to win over the Tigers and scored 27 in their last three games. They host the Phillies on Tuesday in Tampa, and Philadelphia has 25 runs in its previous three contests.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Ronald Guzman swung the hot bat for New York in its 11-7 win over Detroit. The lefty swinger was 3-for-4 with five runs batted in, including a two-run double in the fifth and a single in the sixth that plated two more. The Yankees led 10-1 heading to the bottom of the eighth before the Tigers made it interesting with six runs in the final two innings.

Gleyber Torres and Cooper Bowman homered for New York, which blasted five bombs in a win over the Pirates on Sunday.

On Monday, seven Phillies pitchers combined to allow just two hits and strike out 14 in Philadelphia's 7-1 win over the Orioles. Newcomers Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber hit their first Phillie homers, while Garrett Stubbs and Matthew Kroon also went deep.

Right-hander Clarke Schmidt is slated to make his second start for the Yankees this spring. He worked two scoreless innings against Detroit on Thursday. Veteran righty Aaron Nola is scheduled for the Phillies. He has allowed four runs on five hits in five innings this spring, with eight strikeouts.

