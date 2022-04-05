Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pirates wrap up Grapefruit League play on Tuesday against longtime Pennsylvania rival Phillies.

The Pirates face the Phillies in their final spring training game on Tuesday with a chance to leave Florida with a winning record.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Pittsburgh hammered the Orioles on Monday, 9-3, getting home runs from Diego Castillo, Bryan Reynolds, and Hunter Owen. Castillo, a 24-year-old rookie shortstop, hit six bombs for the Pirates and was 4-for-4 after learning he had earned a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Philadelphia lost to the Yankees on Monday, 5-2, when Aaron Judge hammered a three-run homer off reliever Seranthony Domínguez in the seventh inning. Mickey Moniak and Ronald Torreyes had two hits each for the Phillies.

Right-hander Zach Thompson starts for the Pirates on Tuesday. He has allowed three runs on seven hits in nine innings in three Florida starts. He has also added three walks and nine strikeouts. 

Zach Eflin gets the call for Philadelphia. The right-hander has made two starts this spring, throwing 5.2 no-hit innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

