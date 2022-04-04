How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Pirates at Orioles

Pirates, Orioles meet in a late spring-training contest looking to take the next steps in rebuilding projects

Two teams that combined to lose 211 games last season have had surprisingly solid Grapefruit League runs this spring, with the Pirates (6-6) heading to Sarasota to take on the Orioles (8-6) on Monday afternoon.

Spring training wins and losses have little to do with regular-season success, but Pittsburgh and Baltimore have shown signs of being ready to shed doormat status this season.

The Pirates lost to the Rays on Sunday, 9-2, as five pitchers combined to surrender 21 hits. Rookie shortstop Diego Castillo drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and leads the team this spring with 10 RBI to go with five homers.

The Orioles hadn't lost in four games before falling to the Twins 8-2 on Sunday. Center fielder Ryan McKenna provided all of the offense when he belted a two-run homer in the eighth.

Bryse Wilson, the 24-year-old right-hander, makes his third spring start for Pittsburgh on Monday. In eight innings, he's given up seven runs on nine hits with five walks while striking out nine. He started eight games for the Pirates last season after being acquired from the Braves just before the waiver trade deadline in July.

Baltimore is going with left-hander Bruce Zimmermann. In two starts in Florida, he has worked five innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on three hits with a walk and six Ks. Zimmerman opened last season in the rotation for the Orioles but missed two months with biceps tendinitis and was limited to 14 appearances and 13 starts.

