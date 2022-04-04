How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Pirates at Orioles

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pirates, Orioles meet in a late spring-training contest looking to take the next steps in rebuilding projects

Two teams that combined to lose 211 games last season have had surprisingly solid Grapefruit League runs this spring, with the Pirates (6-6) heading to Sarasota to take on the Orioles (8-6) on Monday afternoon.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles Today:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Spring training wins and losses have little to do with regular-season success, but Pittsburgh and Baltimore have shown signs of being ready to shed doormat status this season.

The Pirates lost to the Rays on Sunday, 9-2, as five pitchers combined to surrender 21 hits. Rookie shortstop Diego Castillo drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and leads the team this spring with 10 RBI to go with five homers.

The Orioles hadn't lost in four games before falling to the Twins 8-2 on Sunday. Center fielder Ryan McKenna provided all of the offense when he belted a two-run homer in the eighth.

Bryse Wilson, the 24-year-old right-hander, makes his third spring start for Pittsburgh on Monday. In eight innings, he's given up seven runs on nine hits with five walks while striking out nine. He started eight games for the Pirates last season after being acquired from the Braves just before the waiver trade deadline in July.

Baltimore is going with left-hander Bruce Zimmermann. In two starts in Florida, he has worked five innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on three hits with a walk and six Ks. Zimmerman opened last season in the rotation for the Orioles but missed two months with biceps tendinitis and was limited to 14 appearances and 13 starts.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
4
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
Time
1:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Gibson
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies at Yankees

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
RED SOX
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Red Sox at Twins

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
PIRATES
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Pirates at Orioles

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends a pass by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans cheer as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) heads down court after a 3-point basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy