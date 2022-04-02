How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Pirates at Red Sox

The middle-of-the-pack Pirates take on the Red Sox who are sitting on the top of the Grapefruit League.

The Pirates are .500 in the Grapefruit League with a 5-5 record. Despite not being last, they have the third-worst run differential in the league at -11. The only two behind them are the Phillies and the 1-10 Nationals.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox in spring training today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox in spring training on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

On Thursday, the team took on the Twins where it ended in a 9-4 loss for Pittsburgh. Bryse Wilson got his first loss this preseason with .788 ERA.

Bligh Madris and shortstop Diego Castillo both homered in the outing with Castillo knocking in three RBIs.

The Red Sox are the best team in the Grapefruit League with a 9-5 record heading into the weekend.

Boston came away with a 10-7 win on Thursday against the 6-3 Braves in a great game. Tanner Houk secured the win, and Matt Strahm recorded a save.

Rafael Dever homered against in this game knocking in another two RBIs. That puts him tied for first in the spring training in home runs tied with teammate Ryan Fitzgerald who has nine RBIs to Dever's eight.

Regional restrictions may apply.