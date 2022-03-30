How to Watch Pirates at Twins

The Pirates take on the Twins in Fort Myers to begin final week of Grapefruit League play in MLB spring training.

The Pirates (5-4) began the process of trimming the roster for Opening Day, sending 23-year-old shortstop Oneil Cruz, who was 5-for-15 this spring, to Triple-A. On Wednesday, Pittsburgh makes the trek to Fort Myers for a matinee against the Twins (4-8), who just added veteran right-hander Chris Archer.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: March 30, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Hoy Park, Daniel Vogelbach and Kevin Newman homered Tuesday to power the Pirates to a 6-2 win over the Red Sox. Mitch Keller worked around five hits in four scoreless innings, striking out four.

Minnesota lost to the Rays 4-2 despite newly acquired Carlos Correa hitting his first Grapefruit League homer as a Twin. Luis Arráez had two of Minnesota's five hits, including an RBI ground-rule double in the first inning.

Bryse Wilson, a 24-year-old right-hander, starts on Wednesday for Pittsburgh. It's his second start after he allowed a run on one hit with three walks and four strikeouts against the Twins on Friday. The Pirates acquired Wilson last July in a trade that sent Richard Rodríguez to the Braves.

In eight starts for the Bucs, Wilson had a 4.91 ERA and 1.240 WHIP in 40.1 innings.

The Twins will counter with right-hander Josh Winder. He made his first start on March 23, working two scoreless innings against Boston. The 25-year-old split last season between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul, starting 14 games and working 72 innings.

