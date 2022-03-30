How to Watch Pirates at Twins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates take on the Twins in Fort Myers to begin final week of Grapefruit League play in MLB spring training.

The Pirates (5-4) began the process of trimming the roster for Opening Day, sending 23-year-old shortstop Oneil Cruz, who was 5-for-15 this spring, to Triple-A. On Wednesday, Pittsburgh makes the trek to Fort Myers for a matinee against the Twins (4-8), who just added veteran right-hander Chris Archer.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: March 30, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hoy Park, Daniel Vogelbach and Kevin Newman homered Tuesday to power the Pirates to a 6-2 win over the Red Sox. Mitch Keller worked around five hits in four scoreless innings, striking out four.

Minnesota lost to the Rays 4-2 despite newly acquired Carlos Correa hitting his first Grapefruit League homer as a Twin. Luis Arráez had two of Minnesota's five hits, including an RBI ground-rule double in the first inning.

Bryse Wilson, a 24-year-old right-hander, starts on Wednesday for Pittsburgh. It's his second start after he allowed a run on one hit with three walks and four strikeouts against the Twins on Friday. The Pirates acquired Wilson last July in a trade that sent Richard Rodríguez to the Braves.

In eight starts for the Bucs, Wilson had a 4.91 ERA and 1.240 WHIP in 40.1 innings.

The Twins will counter with right-hander Josh Winder. He made his first start on March 23, working two scoreless innings against Boston. The 25-year-old split last season between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul, starting 14 games and working 72 innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17987485
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Quarterfinal 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17986645
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Pirates at Twins

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
USATSI_17986538
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Tigers at Phillies

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
USATSI_17982359
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Braves at Red Sox

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; The UConn Huskies celebrate their win over the NC State Wolfpack in double overtime in the Bridgeport regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. UConn: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Wichita, KS, USA; Louisville Cardinals celebrate with the updated bracket after the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the Wichita regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at INTRUST Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

South Carolina vs. Louisville: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Peru Venezuela Soccer
Liga Placard

How to Watch Benfica vs. Módicos

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Mar 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) skates with the puck against New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy