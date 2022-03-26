How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Pirates vs Orioles

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Pittsburgh Pirates vs Baltimore Orioles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates travel to the Orioles on Saturday for the second of four spring meetings with Baltimore

The Pirates and Orioles were two of the bottom teams in baseball last year and are trying to get out of the cellar in their respective divisions this year.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Baltimore Orioles:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs Baltimore Orioles on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pirates struggled in the NL Central last year and are looking to make a jump in a division that doesn't look like it is going to be great this season.

They still have a long way to go to compete but they have played well so far this spring and hope it can continue into the season.

The Orioles are in the same boat, but they are in the loaded AL East and it is going to be extremely tough for them to move up the standings.

Three of the five teams in their division made the playoffs last year and the Blue Jays just missed. 

The Orioles have a long way to go to compete with the other four teams, but, like the Pirates, have played well lately.

Baltimore had won three of four heading into its Friday game with the Rays. One of those wins was a 10-9 victory against the Pirates on Tuesday and Saturday the Orioles will look to do it again.

Regional restrictions may apply.

