How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers MLB Spring Training

The Pirates take a trip to the Tigers' spring site on Wednesday afternoon looking to bounce back from a loss to the Orioles on Tuesday.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Detroit Tigers:

Game Date: March 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

The Pirates came back from a six-run deficit to tie the game at eight but gave up two runs in the top of the 9th to take the 10-9 loss.'

It was just their second loss of the spring and dropped their record to 3-2, but one of those wins was against the Tigers back on Saturday.

Detroit will look to avenge that loss on Wednesday as it tries to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Tigers tied in their first game of the spring but have lost three of four since, with their only win coming against the Yankees on Sunday.

They have lost two games since, including a 7-2 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday afternoon.

It has been a tough start to the spring, but Wednesday they will look to get back in the win column against the Pirates.

