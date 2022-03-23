How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers MLB Spring Training

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Pittsburgh Pirates vs Detroit Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates play the Tigers for the second and final time of the spring when they hook up on Wednesday afternoon.

The Pirates take a trip to the Tigers' spring site on Wednesday afternoon looking to bounce back from a loss to the Orioles on Tuesday. 

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Detroit Tigers:

Game Date: March 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs Detroit Tigers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pirates came back from a six-run deficit to tie the game at eight but gave up two runs in the top of the 9th to take the 10-9 loss.'

It was just their second loss of the spring and dropped their record to 3-2, but one of those wins was against the Tigers back on Saturday.

Detroit will look to avenge that loss on Wednesday as it tries to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Tigers tied in their first game of the spring but have lost three of four since, with their only win coming against the Yankees on Sunday.

They have lost two games since, including a 7-2 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday afternoon.

It has been a tough start to the spring, but Wednesday they will look to get back in the win column against the Pirates.

Regional restrictions may apply.

