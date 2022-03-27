How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Pirates vs. Yankees

The Pirates travel to the Yankees on Sunday in the second and final meeting between the two teams this spring training.

The Pirates will be playing their second straight road game on Sunday when they take on the Yankees. They played another AL East team on Saturday when they took on the Orioles.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees:

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pirates went into Saturday's game 4-2-2, with one of those wins coming in their spring debut against the Yankees last Friday.

The Pirates won that game 4-3 and have been playing good baseball ever since.

Sunday, they will look to do it again against a Yankees team that came into the weekend just 2-5.

New York is dreaming of bigger things than winning spring games and will be hoping the early struggles are just its way of getting kinks out instead of a forecast of what is to come in the regular season.

The Yankees are looking to get back to the top of the AL East and make a run at a World Series, and they must feel like they have the team to get them there.

They are in the process of trying to wrap up Aaron Judge to a big contract and have plans to be near the top of the American League all year.

Regional restrictions may apply.