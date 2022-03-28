Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Reigning Cy Young winner Robbie Ray gets the ball for the Mariners against the Rangers in Peoria on Monday afternoon.

Robbie Ray, who signed a five-year, $115 million contract with the Mariners last November, makes his second Cactus League start for his new team when Seattle hosts the Rangers at Peoria Stadium.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream the Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ray worked four innings, allowing two runs on a hit and two walks with five strikeouts on Tuesday against the Cubs. He led the AL in ERA and WHIP for Toronto last season, posting 2.84 and 1.045 marks, respectively, in 193.1 innings. He led the majors with 248 strikeouts, as well.

Starting for the Rangers today is 26-year-old rookie right-hander Glenn Otto, one of several arms in the mix for a rotation spot. In his spring debut, he surrendered four runs, two earned, in 1.2 innings to the White Sox on March 23 in his spring debut. Otto was acquired last July in the trade that sent slugger Joey Gallo to the Yankees and struggled in six starts in the final month of 2021.

Texas hammered the Diamondbacks on Sunday 13-0 for their sixth win in seven games. Non-roster invitee Josh Stowers clubbed a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Rangers pushed seven runs across the plate to turn the game into a rout. A.J. Alexy and six relievers combined on a four-hit shutout. The 23-year-old right-hander threw three perfect innings.

Seattle beat the Athletics 7-1 in Mesa on Sunday. Eugenio Suárez got the ball rolling with a two-run homer first, while Dylan Moore and Cal Raleigh also went deep.

Rookie Matt Brash was dominant in three innings, striking out six of the 10 batters he faced, all swinging.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
4
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
