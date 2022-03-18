The Red Sox take on their AL East foes at JetBlue Park on Friday in this MLB spring training matchup.

After the Red Sox knocked off the Rays in the playoffs a year ago, the AL East foes will meet in Tampa Bay’s first spring training game at JetBlue Park on Friday afternoon in Fort Myers.

How to Watch Rays vs Red Sox in MLB Spring Training Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

In a huge upset over the AL regular-season champs, Boston won its ALDS series against the Rays in four games after defeating their rival Yankees in the wild card game last October.

Although they lost in the postseason, the Rays have been the best team in the AL East over the last two seasons, winning the division in 2020 and 2021. This offseason, their big splash in free agency was adding pitcher Corey Kluber, but they also lost key free agents in DH Nelson Cruz, RP Collin McHugh, SP Michael Wacha and SP Chris Archer.

As for the Red Sox, they remain in the hunt for a big free agency splash with rumors swirling around Boston’s interest in shortstop Trevor Story and others.

