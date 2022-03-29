Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the Red Sox and Pirates start their final push toward the regular season after a Grapefruit League break.

The Red Sox and Pirates get back at it on Tuesday afternoon after having an off-day on Monday. It's the first of two meetings between the clubs this week. They play in Bradenton Tuesday before squaring off again on Saturday at Boston's facility in Fort Myers.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The Red Sox last played Sunday, losing 6-3 to the Twins. Boston led 2-1 before the wheels fell off in the eighth inning. Minnesota roughed up reliever Hirokazu Sawamura for five runs on three hits and two walks. The 33-year-old right-hander retired only two batters.

Veteran utilityman Rob Refsnyder connected for his first homer of the spring in the ninth for the Sox. He signed as a free agent in December.

On Sunday, four Pittsburgh pitchers served up five home runs to the Yankees in a 7-4 loss. The Pirates led 4-1 after scoring twice in the top of the third, including a solo shot by Cole Tucker, but New York came back with two runs each in the third, fourth and fifth innings to put the win away.

Non-roster infielder Diego Castillo hit his first homer of the spring in the second innings for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates will give the ball to young right-hander Mitch Keller for his third start in Florida. He threw three hitless innings against the Phillies on Thursday, allowing a walk and fanning two. Keller made 23 starts for Pittsburgh last season, posting a 6.17 ERA and 1.788 WHIP in 100.2 innings.

