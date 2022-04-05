Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Minnesota Twins travel to the Grapefruit League home of the Boston Red Sox in Ft. Meyers, FL.

We could easily see these two teams squaring off in the playoffs when this season is all said and done. That might seem like a jarring statement, especially from the perspective of the Minnesota Twins, who finished last in the AL Central last season with 73 wins. They did lose Josh Donaldson's bat in a trade with the Yankees, but they got back Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela. 

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

You can stream the Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

However, the biggest name they got, surprising much of the baseball world, was Carlos Correa. He was only linked to the Astros and Tigers in offseason rumors. With the expansion of the playoffs starting this season, anything feels possible. The Red Sox were two games away from the World Series and should be a top contender to win the AL East. 

These two played yesterday in a low-scoring 2-0 win for Minnesota. Josh Winder will start for the Twins, who made it to Triple-A last season. He still has a few things to work out down there but don't be surprised if you see him make his big league debut this year. He has a 1.80 ERA in five innings with seven strikeouts this spring. Michael Wacha will go for the Sox. This is his first year in Boston after making stops with the Mets and Rays after a long stint with the Cardinals. He did have a 5.05 ERA last season in Tampa, but he did eat considerable innings going 124.2. Look for him to have a similar role for the Red Sox.

Regional restrictions may apply.

