Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday afternoon in spring training action, the Mariners will take on the Reds.

With the 2022 MLB regular season right around the corner, many teams are playing their final spring training games on Tuesday. The Mariners and Reds are two teams ready to play their last exhibition game. Both squads hope to compete in the regular season, but every team has a tough road ahead.

How to Watch the Seattle Mariners vs. Cincinnati Reds Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 3:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Root Sports Northwest

You can stream the Seattle Mariners vs. Cincinnati Reds game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mariners have gone 9-6 in spring training action ahead of today's game. They put in quite a bit of work during the offseason and are expected to be a sleeper contender this year. In its last game, Seattle is coming off a 6-3 victory over the Diamondbacks.

On the other side of the diamond, the Reds are 9-7 in exhibition play, and they will look to finish things off strong as they head into the regular season. In its last game, Cincinnati won 10-6 over the Royals.

Finishing up spring training and starting the regular season is exciting for everyone. It will be interesting to see how these teams look when the games count. Make sure to tune in to see who wins their final exhibition matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Seattle Mariners vs Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: Root Sports Northwest
Time
3:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cincinnati Reds
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs Cincinnati Reds

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
CUBS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
CLEMSON SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Penn State at Ohio State in College Softball

By Evan Massey6 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) looks on as defenseman Quinn Hughes (43)handles the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period at Rogers Arena. Vegas won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) after the Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) controls the puck ahead of San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Mar 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period against New York Rangers but after review it was determined the goal was disallowed at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates a goal against the New York Islanders during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal scored by center Nazem Kadri (91) in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy