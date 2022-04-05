How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs Cincinnati Reds

On Tuesday afternoon in spring training action, the Mariners will take on the Reds.

With the 2022 MLB regular season right around the corner, many teams are playing their final spring training games on Tuesday. The Mariners and Reds are two teams ready to play their last exhibition game. Both squads hope to compete in the regular season, but every team has a tough road ahead.

How to Watch the Seattle Mariners vs. Cincinnati Reds Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 3:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Root Sports Northwest

The Mariners have gone 9-6 in spring training action ahead of today's game. They put in quite a bit of work during the offseason and are expected to be a sleeper contender this year. In its last game, Seattle is coming off a 6-3 victory over the Diamondbacks.

On the other side of the diamond, the Reds are 9-7 in exhibition play, and they will look to finish things off strong as they head into the regular season. In its last game, Cincinnati won 10-6 over the Royals.

Finishing up spring training and starting the regular season is exciting for everyone. It will be interesting to see how these teams look when the games count. Make sure to tune in to see who wins their final exhibition matchup.

