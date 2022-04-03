How to Watch Padres at Athletics

The Padres take on the Athletics on Sunday as spring training winds down.

The Padres are 6-6 in the Cactus League with only four games left before opening day. Catcher Jorge Alfaro has been the brightest spot on this team so far totaling four home runs and 10 RBIs in 12 games.

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: San Diego Padres at Oakland Athletics today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

The team picked up their sixth win of the season on Friday taking down the 8-5 Royals 4-2. Yu Darvish recorded his second win of the preseason with a 2.38 ERA. Centerfielder Trent Grisham sounded off going 2/2 with a home run and two RBIs.

Outside of the 2-10 Nationals, the Athletics are tied for the worst record in the preseason thus far — Grapefruit or Cactus Leagues.

They are 4-10 with less than a handful of games remaining.

Despite the record, they routed the 8-7 White Sox on Friday winning 12-4 in their fourth win of the season.

Adam Oller secured his first win with a 9.95 ERA. The team recorded 19 hits with 4 home runs and 12 RBIs.

