Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: San Diego Padres at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Padres take on the Athletics on Sunday as spring training winds down.

The Padres are 6-6 in the Cactus League with only four games left before opening day. Catcher Jorge Alfaro has been the brightest spot on this team so far totaling four home runs and 10 RBIs in 12 games.

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: San Diego Padres at Oakland Athletics today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream MLB Spring Training: San Diego Padres at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The team picked up their sixth win of the season on Friday taking down the 8-5 Royals 4-2. Yu Darvish recorded his second win of the preseason with a 2.38 ERA. Centerfielder Trent Grisham sounded off going 2/2 with a home run and two RBIs. 

Outside of the 2-10 Nationals, the Athletics are tied for the worst record in the preseason thus far — Grapefruit or Cactus Leagues. 

They are 4-10 with less than a handful of games remaining.

Despite the record, they routed the 8-7 White Sox on Friday winning 12-4 in their fourth win of the season.

Adam Oller secured his first win with a 9.95 ERA. The team recorded 19 hits with 4 home runs and 12 RBIs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

San Diego Padres at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17955046
College Football

How to Watch the Louisville Cardinals Spring Game

By Alex Barth41 seconds ago
USATSI_17982973 (1)
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Rockies vs. White Sox

By Matthew Beighle41 seconds ago
USATSI_17998627
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Padres at Athletics

By Matthew Beighle41 seconds ago
USATSI_17401587
College Basketball

How to Watch 2022 HBCU College Basketball All-Star Game

By Matthew Beighle41 seconds ago
USATSI_17999611
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Mariners vs. Royals

By Matthew Beighle41 seconds ago
USATSI_17973011
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Texas Stars at Chicago Wolves

By Christine Brown41 seconds ago
USATSI_16222716
College Softball

How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in College Softball

By Christine Brown41 seconds ago
Sfaxien
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch CS Sfaxien vs Al-Ahly Tripoli

By Justin Carter10 minutes ago
AFCON
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Pyramids FC vs Zanaco FC

By Justin Carter10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy