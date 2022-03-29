How to Watch Padres vs. Giants

Mike Clevinger faces Major League hitters for the first time since Tommy John surgery when the Padres play the Giants on Tuesday.

Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger takes another step in his comeback from Tommy John surgery in November 2020 on Tuesday when he makes his first appearance of the Cactus League season against the Giants (3-7).

How to Watch San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Clevinger last pitched on Sept. 23, 2020, when he threw a single inning against the Angels before leaving the game. San Diego acquired him at the deadline in 2020 while pushing for its first postseason appearance in 14 years.

All-Star lefty Carlos Rodón will make his second start since signing with San Francisco on March 14. Rodón went 2.2 innings and had four strikeouts against his former White Sox teammates on Thursday, allowing a run on two hits, including a home run.

The Padres came from behind to beat the White Sox 9-8 on Monday when backup catcher Luis Campusano belted a grand slam in the top of the ninth in his lone plate appearance. Jorge Alfaro started behind the dish and was 2-for-4 with four RBI, including a solo homer — his fourth of the spring — in the sixth inning.

The Giants lost 5-2 to the Brewers on Monday. Starter Logan Webb struggled, allowing four runs on two walks and six hits in four innings. Arquimedes Gamboa homered for San Francisco in the eighth inning.

