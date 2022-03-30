How to Watch Giants at Royals

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Kansas City Royals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Royals carry a red-hot lineup into Wednesday's matchup with the Giants in MLB spring training.

The Royals (7-3) have the best record in the Cactus League as they prepare to host the Giants (4-7) on Wednesday afternoon. Kansas City hammered the Mariners on Tuesday and has rolled up 42 runs in its last three games.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Kansas City Royals Today:

Game Date: March 30, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the San Francisco Giants at Kansas City Royals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Royals beat Seattle on Tuesday 11-4, getting home runs from Kyle Isbel and Iván Castillo. Kansas City stretched starter Daniel Lynch to five innings as he surrendered a run on five hits.

The Giants learned this week that third baseman Evan Longoria will miss the start of the season after surgery to repair a ligament in his right index finger. 

San Francisco opened an 11-0 lead against the Padres on Tuesday before holding on for an 11-6 win. Joc Pederson, Joey Bart and Michael Gigliotti homered and Carlos Rodón allowed just one hit in four scoreless innings.

Veteran Anthony DeSclafani is scheduled to start for the Giants on Wednesday. He made his first start against the Guardians on Friday and worked three scoreless frames. 

The Royals counter with 25-year-old right-hander Carlos Hernández, who was roughed up in his Cactus League opener Friday. He gave up three runs in two innings, including two long balls, to the Rangers on Friday.

How To Watch

March
30
2022

San Francisco Giants at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
