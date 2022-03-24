How to Watch Giants vs. White Sox in MLB Spring Training

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants leave home on Thursday to take on the White Sox in their first and only meeting of spring training.

Two of the best teams in baseball from last season face off in a spring training game on Thursday. The White Sox won the AL Central last year while the Giants had the best record in the National League.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago White Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On Thursday, they play in what could be a potential World Series preview.

The White Sox look like they could be even better this year after breaking through to win the division last year.

Chicago has started spring training off hotly and will look to get another win on Thursday against the Giants.

San Francisco surprised a lot of the baseball world by earning the top seed in the NL last season but is looking to be even better this year.

The Giants are still loaded, but will once again have to be great if they want to beat out the Dodgers for the NL West title this season.

Spring games don't count on the record, but this still should be a great game between two of the best teams in the league.

Regional restrictions may apply.

