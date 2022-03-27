How to Watch Giants vs. Angels MLB Spring Training

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants hit the road on Sunday to take on the Angels in their only meeting of the spring.

The Giants have not had a great spring so far this year. They went into their game on Saturday with just two wins and having lost five outings.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Angels:

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

San Francisco is looking to build off its great run last year, but it hopes spring isn't a precursor to what is going to happen in the regular season.

The Giants will look to get back on track on Sunday when they take on an Angels team that is back home after playing two straight away from their spring training complex.

The Angels have had an up-and-down spring so far and are hoping they can straighten things out as they hit the second half of their spring schedule.

The Angels have only won two games in a row once this spring but haven't lost consecutive games yet.

It is a formula that won't get them into the playoffs, but they are looking to get some kinks out before the season kicks off.

The Giants were the surprise team last year and the Angels are looking to copy that blueprint this year and finally get back to the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

