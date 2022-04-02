How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Giants vs Dodgers

The Giants will take on the Dodgers in the Cactus League spring training on Saturday.

The Giants are the No. 9 team in the Cactus League after a 6-7 start to their preseason. Despite the losing record, the club still has a positive run differential.

After finishing first in the NL West last season with a 107-55 record, the three-game winning streak that they had this week is a pleasant sight to see that winning mentality continue.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers in spring training today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

They trounced the Rockies 13-2 in their outing on Thursday. Alex Wood got his first win of the preseason with Jakob Junis picking up the save.

A total of four Giants went yard in the win totaling 13 RBIs with Luis González contributing a team-high three of them.

The Dodgers sit one and a half games behind San Francisco with a 4-6 record in the Cactus League. They are the only team in the bottom six of the league without a negative run differential.

Los Angeles fell to the Rangers on Thursday 8-2 with Ryan Pepiot picking up his second loss of the season with a 13.50 ERA.

