How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Giants vs A's

The Giants and A's play Monday in the first of two straight games to wrap up spring training

The Giants have been playing well over the last week as they haven't lost since last Monday, winning four games and tying one.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs Oakland A's:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream San Francisco Giants vs Oakland A's on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The improved play has pushed their record to 7-7 in the spring and Monday they will look to stay hot against an A's team that is in full rebuild mode.

Oakland continued its purge over the weekend when it traded ace pitcher Sean Manaea to the Padres. It was yet another one of the A's top players gone after they traded away Matt Olson to the Braves and Matt Chapman to the Blue Jays.

The A's have done a great job of reloading with young talent, but this could be a tough year for them.

The spring hasn't been great either as they have gone just 5-9, but they have won three of their last five and tied one.

It comes after they started spring just 2-8 and had lost four in a row. It is improved play, but it looks like the early part of spring might be the type of season Oakland is in store for this year.

