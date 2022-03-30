How to Watch Mariners at Cubs in Canada

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners will face off against the Cubs on Wednesday in MLB spring training action.

With the 2022 MLB season right around the corner, fans cannot wait to see meaningful games get underway. With that being the case, there are still a few spring training matchups to watch before the start of the regular season. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature the Mariners facing off against the Cubs.

How to Watch the Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs in Canada Today:

Game Date: Mar. 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MLB Network (Canada)

Live stream the Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to today's game, the Mariners have gone 5-4 in exhibition play. Seattle is expected to be a sleeper contender this season and would love to become a dark horse World Series contender if everything plays out perfectly. In their last game, the Mariners ended up falling to the Royals by a final score of 11-4.

On the other side of this matchup, the Cubs are in a very similar situation. The fans are mainly looking to see some life from new outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who has struggled in his first few spring training games. Chicago isn't expected to be a serious contender, but the roster looks a lot better than it did at the end of last year.

Granted, this game doesn't mean anything in the grand scheme of the whole season. However, it does give fans a good chance to see their teams in action. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

