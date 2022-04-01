How to Watch Mariners at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners go to Scottdale to take on the reeling Rockies under the lights in Arizona on Friday.

The Mariners (6-5) got back above .500 in Cactus League play and look to make it two wins in a row Friday night when they face the Rockies (5-8), who have lost four straight.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream the Seattle Mariners at Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV: Start today with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle got a 3-2 win over the Guardians when 21-year-old center fielder Julio Rodríguez launched a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie. He's 9-for-25 with two homers and six RBI this spring and also has stolen three bases. Rodríguez signed with Seattle as an international free agent in July 2017.

Colorado was rocked by the Giants 13-2 on Thursday, getting RBI singles from Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk in the third inning for their lone tallies.

The Mariners will start 23-year-old right-hander Matt Brash on Friday. Brash started Sunday against the Athletics and worked three perfect innings, fanning six. He had 142 strikeouts in 97.1 innings across High-A and Double-A last season.

The Rockies go with left-hander Kyle Freeland. In two starts this spring, he's allowed seven runs, six earned, in 6.2 innings. He last worked Sunday against the Reds, surrendering four runs in 3.2 frames. Freeland started 23 games for the Rockies last season with a 4.33 ERA and 1.417 WHIP in 120.2 innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Seattle Mariners at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1009918543h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Mazatlán FC

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_6485446
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

How to Watch Team Blue vs. Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17999610
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Mariners at Rockies

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_17926866
Lacrosse

How to Watch Colorado at Stanford in Women's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
PFL CHALLENGER SERIES
PFL Challenger Series

How to Watch PFL Challenger Series: Week 7: Pro Debuts

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Feb 11, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Kierra Collier (4) drives the ball against UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch the NCAA Women's Final Four: UConn vs Stanford

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
USATSI_17940381 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in College Softball

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
USATSI_17993632
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Spurs

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy