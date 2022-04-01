How to Watch Mariners at Rockies

The Mariners go to Scottdale to take on the reeling Rockies under the lights in Arizona on Friday.

The Mariners (6-5) got back above .500 in Cactus League play and look to make it two wins in a row Friday night when they face the Rockies (5-8), who have lost four straight.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Seattle got a 3-2 win over the Guardians when 21-year-old center fielder Julio Rodríguez launched a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie. He's 9-for-25 with two homers and six RBI this spring and also has stolen three bases. Rodríguez signed with Seattle as an international free agent in July 2017.

Colorado was rocked by the Giants 13-2 on Thursday, getting RBI singles from Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk in the third inning for their lone tallies.

The Mariners will start 23-year-old right-hander Matt Brash on Friday. Brash started Sunday against the Athletics and worked three perfect innings, fanning six. He had 142 strikeouts in 97.1 innings across High-A and Double-A last season.

The Rockies go with left-hander Kyle Freeland. In two starts this spring, he's allowed seven runs, six earned, in 6.2 innings. He last worked Sunday against the Reds, surrendering four runs in 3.2 frames. Freeland started 23 games for the Rockies last season with a 4.33 ERA and 1.417 WHIP in 120.2 innings.

