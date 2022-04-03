How to Watch Mariners vs. Royals

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners take on the Royals in MLB spring training on Sunday.

After finishing second in the AL West last season with a 90-72 record, the Mariners look to overtake the 95-67 Astros who won their division. The Mariners are 6-6 throughout this preseason with fewer than two weeks till opening day.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream MLB Spring Training: Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Seattle lost a tough game on Friday, going down to the Rockies 2-1. Charlie Blackmon got on the board first with a solo home run in the third inning. Seattle's scored next on an Abraham Toro RBI in the sixth inning.

After entering midway through the game, Michael Toglia became the hero with a walk-off RBI in the ninth.

The Royals played the Padres on Friday and let a projected easy win get the better of them. They lost 4-2 to a team with the third-worst record in the MLB preseason.

Joe Heasley picked up his first loss in the game with an 11.25 ERA.

Right fielder Kyle Isbel leads the team in the preseason with three home runs and nine RBIs and should be a bright spot this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

