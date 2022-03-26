How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Mariners vs Brewers

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Seattle Mariners vs Milwaukee Brewers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners hit the road on Saturday afternoon for the first of two meetings against the Brewers

The Mariners play the first of two straight road games on Saturday as they head into the midpoint of their spring schedule.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs Milwaukee Brewers:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream Seattle Mariners vs Milwaukee Brewers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle has been up and down so far this spring as they try and get ready for a possible run at the AL West division title.

The Mariners were a surprise team last year and with the A's and Astors losing some top players, they will look to make the jump over the two teams in the division standings.

The Brewers are in a different boat as they try and stay at the top of the NL Central. Milwaukee won the division last year and will look to do it again this year.

The division still appears to be down this year and the Brewers are looking to take advantage.

The Cardinals will still be competitive, but the Cubs, Pirates and Reds all look to be rebuilding this season, so the Brewers will once again be the favorites to win the division.

Regional restrictions may apply.

