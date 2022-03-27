How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Mariners vs A's

AL West rivals battle Sunday afternoon when the Mariners travel to take on the A's in a spring training game

The Mariners play their second straight game away from home on Sunday when they head to the A's for a spring training game.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs Oakland A's:

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

The Mariners are coming off a trip to take on the Brewers on Saturday and are looking to get the better of the A's in their only meeting of the spring.

The Mariners went into their Saturday game on a two-game winning streak and were 3-3-1 on the spring.

It has been an up and down start to the spring for a team that is looking to make a move in the AL this year.

The Mariners just missed the playoffs, but did finish ahead of the A's in a very competitive AL West last year.

The A's fell a bit last year and then traded away two of their best players in the offseason and will be looking to bounce back with a new manager and a new look.

Oakland has been the model franchise on how to do more with less and this season it will look to do it again and compete for a playoff spot in the American League.

