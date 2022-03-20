How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cubs vs. Dodgers

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chicago Cubs visit the Cactus League home of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Some of the most notable names in the game have moved to the Cubs and Dodgers this offseason. Phenom Seiya Suzuki of the Hiroshima Toyo Carp just signed with Chicago and Freddie Freeman just signed with the Dodgers.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live Stream Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While the Dodgers are once again favored to win the NL West, the Cubbies may be rebuilding faster than expected with the singing of Suzuki. Maybe fans don't have to wait so long to see both of them in the playoffs again. 

Chicago is expected to start Alec Mills for this one. Mills joined the starting rotation in 2020 and he started off hot. He pitched a no-hitter that year against the Milwaukee Brewers. In 2021 he backtracked a bit with a 5.07 ERA in 119 innings. Look for him to prove that he's more of a mainstay for this Cubs rotation. 

The Dodgers will look to put their new weapons on display. In their first game of spring training, they tied the Milwaukee Brewers 3-3, tying things in the bottom of the ninth. This game will be as high profile as any spring matchup thus far.

Regional restrictions may apply.

