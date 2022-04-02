How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cardinals at Astros

The Cardinals are set to take on the Astros in spring training action on Saturday.

The 2022 MLB regular season is so close to getting underway that fans can almost taste it. However, before all of that begins, there are still some spring training matchups that need to be played. One matchup to watch today will feature the Cardinals facing off against the Astros.

How to Watch the St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 6:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Coming into today's game, the Cardinals have gone 7-5 in spring training play. St. Louis is looking like a team to watch in the NL and is excited to welcome Albert Pujols back for his final MLB season. In their last game, the Cardinals ended up beating the Mets by a final score of 7-2.

On the other side of this matchup, the Astros are 8-4 in exhibition games. They lost Carlos Correa this offseason, but are still looking to compete in a stacked American League. Houston is fresh off of a 2-1 win over the Marlins in its last outing.

This should be a fun game to watch. While it may not mean anything in the grand scheme of the season, it's still live baseball between teams ramping up for the start of the regular season. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

