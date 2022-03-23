How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros MLB Spring Training

The Cardinals look to stay perfect during the spring on Wednesday afternoon when they play the Astros.

The Cardinals won their fourth straight spring game on Tuesday afternoon when they knocked off the Marlins 4-3.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs Houston Astros:

Game Date: March 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

St. Louis opened the spring with a win against Houston 4-2 and then followed it up with wins against the Mets and Nationals.

It has been a great start to the spring for the Cardinals and Wednesday they will look to stay hot and get another win against the Astros.

The Astros will look to avenge that loss as they try and turn around their spring. Houston started off the spring with losses to the Cardinals, Marlins and Nationals.

This will be the second meeting of four between the two teams as the spring training is abbreviated and teams are not traveling as much due to the lockout.

The Astros made it to the World Series last year, but they have lost star shortstop Carlos Correa to the Twins and will need to find a way to replace his production if they want to make it back this season.

