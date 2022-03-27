How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets Spring Training

The Cardinals look to continue their hot spring start on Sunday when they travel to the Mets for the second of three meetings with New York.

The Cardinals have been red hot this spring as they entered the weekend 5-1. Their only loss was on Wednesday when the Astros beat them 10-3.

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

It has been a great start for a team that is looking to build on its run to end last season. The Cardinals made an incredible move in the standings to end last year that helped them grab the last wildcard spot.

Sunday afternoon, they will look to stay hot as they try and get their second win against the Mets this spring.

The Mets lost the first meeting 6-4 and then lost the next game 3-0 to the Marlins, but had won two of three heading into the weekend.

Sunday, they will look to avenge that earlier loss to the Cardinals in the second of two straight home games.

The Mets will head on the road to division rival Miami on Tuesday before playing two more at home on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Mets are looking to make a jump back to the playoffs this year and are hoping that they can finish spring strong starting with a win on Sunday.

