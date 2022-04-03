Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rays and Pirates meet for second time in Florida as teams ramp up for start of the regular season.

The Rays (5-8) have won four of their last six games after a slow start in the Grapefruit League and head to Bradenton on Sunday to face the Pirates (6-5) and young right-hander Mitch Keller.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream the Tampa Bay Rays at Pittsburgh Pirates game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tampa Bay comes off an 8-2 loss to the Twins on Saturday that got away from it in the middle innings. Minnesota scored three in the fourth and four more in the sixth to take a 7-0 lead and cruised from there. Mike Zunino hit his second homer of the spring for the Rays in the sixth inning.

Pittsburgh banged out 13 hits Saturday in a 7-2 win over the Red Sox. The Pirates broke open a close game with a four-run sixth inning, keyed by a two-run home run by rookie shortstop Diego Castillo. Michael Chavis opened the scoring with a solo shot in the fourth.

Starter JT Brubaker pitched 3.2 scoreless innings, working around three hits and three walks.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old Keller looks to finish strong in Florida. He is unscored upon in 8.2 innings this spring, striking out seven and scattering seven hits.

Tampa Bay counters with right-hander Drew Rasmussen. He's started twice, including Tuesday against the Twins, and has allowed three runs on five hits in five innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

