Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday afternoon in MLB spring training action, the Rays will take on the Red Sox.

The 2022 MLB regular season is right around the corner and fans could not be more excited for Opening Day to get here. However, simply seeing live spring training games back on TV after a long and stressful lockout has made fans very happy. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature the Rays taking on the Red Sox.

How to Watch the Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream the Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's matchup, the Rays have gone just 1-5 in spring training games. Granted, that doesn't mean anything in the grand scheme of things, but fans are itching to see a second straight win. Last time out, Tampa Bay ended up beating the Orioles by a final score of 9-4.

On the other side of the field, the Red Sox have opened up exhibition play with a 6-3 record. They just made a big-time splash in free agency with the addition of infielder Trevor Story on a big six-year contract. Boston should be a team on the map once again in the American League this season.

While these games don't mean anything in the grand scheme of things, they are still fun to watch. Seeing two AL East rivals going head-to-head is always worth watching. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Rays vs Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Rays vs Red Sox

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies vs Tigers

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Cornell at Pennsylvania in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar6 minutes ago
Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Notre Dame at Virginia in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar6 minutes ago
Danill Medvedev
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open: Women's 3rd Round & Men's 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas6 minutes ago
METS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Nationals vs Mets

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Auburn at Kentucky in College Softball

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Truck Series
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch XPEL 225

By Phil Watson6 minutes ago
Leclerc Verstappen
Formula 1

How to Watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Qualifying

By Phil Watson11 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy