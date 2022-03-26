How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Rays vs Red Sox

On Saturday afternoon in MLB spring training action, the Rays will take on the Red Sox.

The 2022 MLB regular season is right around the corner and fans could not be more excited for Opening Day to get here. However, simply seeing live spring training games back on TV after a long and stressful lockout has made fans very happy. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature the Rays taking on the Red Sox.

How to Watch the Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Coming into today's matchup, the Rays have gone just 1-5 in spring training games. Granted, that doesn't mean anything in the grand scheme of things, but fans are itching to see a second straight win. Last time out, Tampa Bay ended up beating the Orioles by a final score of 9-4.

On the other side of the field, the Red Sox have opened up exhibition play with a 6-3 record. They just made a big-time splash in free agency with the addition of infielder Trevor Story on a big six-year contract. Boston should be a team on the map once again in the American League this season.

While these games don't mean anything in the grand scheme of things, they are still fun to watch. Seeing two AL East rivals going head-to-head is always worth watching. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

