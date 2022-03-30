How to Watch Rangers at White Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Wednesday evening in MLB action, the Rangers will take on the White Sox.

The 2022 MLB regular season is right around the corner. However, before all of that happens, there are still spring training games for fans to watch. One of the matchups to keep an eye on today will feature the Rangers facing off against the White Sox.

How to Watch the Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: Mar. 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the Rangers have put together a solid spring training period. Texas has gone 6-4 and is looking to make some noise this season after spending a lot of money in the offseason. The Rangers are coming off of a 7-1 loss to the Reds in their last game and would like to get back in the win column.

On the other side of this matchup, the White Sox are looking to have another strong season and get into the playoffs in 2022. Chicago holds a 6-6 record in exhibition play thus far. In their last game, the White Sox ended up losing to the Padres in a tough 9-8 game.

This game doesn't count for anything as far as the regular season is concerned. But it's still live baseball and a chance for fans to watch their team play. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

