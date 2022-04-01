Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants in spring training: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers take on the Giants in their 12th spring training game this preseason.

The Rangers take the field in this game with the third-best record in the Cactus League thus far. At 6-5, they have had highs, like winning five in a row last week, and some lows, like losing three games in a row this week. 

How to Watch Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants in spring training today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants in spring training on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

On Wednesday, the team got shut out by the 7-6 White Sox, 7-0. Martín Perez recorded his first loss with a 3.00 ERA.

Meanwhile, left fielder Joe McCarthy is batting an outstanding .545 in 11 at-bats, first baseman Brad Miller has three home runs (one shy of the MLB lead) and left fielder Willie Calhoun has six RBIs.

The Giants are sitting under .500 in the preseason so far at 5-7. They also have the third-worst run differential at minus-10 in front of only the Mariners and the Athletics.

San Francisco did get the best of the Royals on Wednesday 9-5 with Anthony DeSclafani recording his first preseason win with just a 1.17 ERA.

Luke Williams and Alex Blandino both homered in a second inning that saw six runs for San Francisco.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Louisville Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Louisville at Pittsburgh in College Baseball

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
USATSI_17960479
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants in MLB Spring Training

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal ahead of San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) and center Tomas Hertl (48) as defenseman Cale Makar (8) reacts in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with the bench after his goal in the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck against Seattle Kraken center Karson Kuhlman (25) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) and left wing Chris Kreider (right) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. The Rangers won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy