How to Watch Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants in MLB Spring Training

The Rangers take on the Giants in their 12th spring training game this preseason.

The Rangers take the field in this game with the third-best record in the Cactus League thus far. At 6-5, they have had highs, like winning five in a row last week, and some lows, like losing three games in a row this week.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants in spring training today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants in spring training on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

On Wednesday, the team got shut out by the 7-6 White Sox, 7-0. Martín Perez recorded his first loss with a 3.00 ERA.

Meanwhile, left fielder Joe McCarthy is batting an outstanding .545 in 11 at-bats, first baseman Brad Miller has three home runs (one shy of the MLB lead) and left fielder Willie Calhoun has six RBIs.

The Giants are sitting under .500 in the preseason so far at 5-7. They also have the third-worst run differential at minus-10 in front of only the Mariners and the Athletics.

San Francisco did get the best of the Royals on Wednesday 9-5 with Anthony DeSclafani recording his first preseason win with just a 1.17 ERA.

Luke Williams and Alex Blandino both homered in a second inning that saw six runs for San Francisco.

Regional restrictions may apply.