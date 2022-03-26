How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Rangers vs Rockies

The Rangers look to continue their hot spring on Saturday when they travel to take on the Rockies

The Rangers will play their third straight road game on Saturday afternoon as they look to take down the Rockies in their only meeting of the spring.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

The Rangers spent a ton of money this offseason on free agents and so far this spring it looks like it has paid off.

Texas had lost just once going into its game on Friday and had won four straight. It has been a great start, but the Rangers want to take this level of play to the regular season.

The Rockies also made a splash in free agency when they signed former NL MVP Kris Bryant to a huge contract after the lockout was lifted.

They hope getting Bryant in the lineup will help them replace Trevor Story who they lost when he signed with the Red Sox.

The Rockies still have a lot of question marks that they need to answer if they want to compete in possibly the best division in all of baseball.

The Giants and Dodgers are still two of the best teams in the National League and the Rockies will have to be a lot better if they want to dethrone them..

