How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers take on their AL West rival, the Athletics, on Thursday in their only meeting of spring training.

The Rangers made a huge splash in the offseason when they signed Marcus Semien and Corey Seager to big contracts looking to get out of the cellar in the AL West.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Oakland A's:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream Texas Rangers at Oakland A's on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It cost them a lot of money and they are hoping it pays off for them as they look to get back to the playoffs this season.

Texas will still need to prove it on the field and this spring, there have been glimpses of what could be. The biggest display was on Monday when the Rangers beat the Guardians 25-12 and racked up 27 hits.

On Thursday, they will look to keep the bats going against the rival Athletics on the road.

Oakland has a new look after trading away two of its best players but is still looking to stay at the top of the AL West.

It has been a great run for the Athletics over the last few seasons, but this year will be much tougher, as they will need to find a way to replace the offensive production of Matt Chapman and Matt Olson.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
4:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
