Skip to main content

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB Spring Training: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Tigers hope their offseason acquisitions lead them to a playoff run in 2022.

The Tigers and Pirates square off in their second spring training game when Detroit travels to LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida, where Pittsburgh calls home for spring training every year.

How to Watch Tigers vs Pirates in MLB Spring Training Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Tigers vs Pirates on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers went 77-85 last season to finish third in the AL Central, while a few big splashes in free agency gives Detroit optimism that they could make a playoff push. The Tigers added slugging shortstop Javier Baez to a massive six-year, $140 million deal, while also signing former Red Sox pitcher Eduard Rodriguez to a big-money free-agent contract.

Last season, Pittsburgh finished dead-last in the NL Central with a disappointing 61-101 record and is projected once again to finish below .500 in the 2022 season. Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds was the teams’ best player, leading Pittsburgh in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Although Pittsburgh has one of the best farm systems in the majors, they’re still expected to finish at the bottom of the standings this season.

The Tigers and Pirates will play in their second spring training game on Friday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Tigers vs Pirates

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
Time
1:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Walker Kessler battles in the post during Auburn vs. Jacksonville State at the NCAA tournament.
College Basketball

How to Watch the Second Round Matchup: No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 10 Miami

By Dan Lyons12 seconds ago
Houston Astros Jose Altuve
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Astros vs. Marlins

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Minnesota Twins Jorge Polanco
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Red Sox vs. Twins

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Blue Jays vs. Phillies

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Tigers vs Pirates in MLB Spring Training

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF defender Christopher McVey (4) protects the ball from Los Angeles FC midfielder Brian Rodriguez (17) during the second half at Inter Miami CF Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
USATSI_17862614
Lacrosse

How to Watch St. John's at Dartmouth in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar8 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Matthew NeSmith plays his shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Valspar Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas8 minutes ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Mercer vs UConn in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy