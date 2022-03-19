The Tigers hope their offseason acquisitions lead them to a playoff run in 2022.

The Tigers and Pirates square off in their second spring training game when Detroit travels to LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida, where Pittsburgh calls home for spring training every year.

How to Watch Tigers vs Pirates in MLB Spring Training Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

The Tigers went 77-85 last season to finish third in the AL Central, while a few big splashes in free agency gives Detroit optimism that they could make a playoff push. The Tigers added slugging shortstop Javier Baez to a massive six-year, $140 million deal, while also signing former Red Sox pitcher Eduard Rodriguez to a big-money free-agent contract.

Last season, Pittsburgh finished dead-last in the NL Central with a disappointing 61-101 record and is projected once again to finish below .500 in the 2022 season. Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds was the teams’ best player, leading Pittsburgh in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Although Pittsburgh has one of the best farm systems in the majors, they’re still expected to finish at the bottom of the standings this season.

The Tigers and Pirates will play in their second spring training game on Friday afternoon.

