How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

There is a glimmer of hope in Detroit. While this 2022 version doesn't stack up to the 2012 team that went to the World Series, The Tigers made quite a splash in the offseason.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

You can stream the Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers have a great young roster led by one of the best prospects in baseball Spencer Torkelson. They signed Javy Baez to a long-term contract, and just yesterday, they made a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Austin Meadows. This lineup will give the Tigers a fighting chance in the AL Central, considering they got much better in the offseason. The Twins and White Sox are also expected to do great things this season.

The season starts in just two days, but the Tigers will be starting Matt Manning in this spring exhibition before we get there. He will need more time to develop after making his debut last season. He pitched 85.1 innings and went 4-7 with a 5.80 ERA. In eight innings this spring, he has a 4.50 ERA with eight strikeouts. The Yankees will counter with Manuel Bañuelos. He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2020, and that was for two innings for Seattle. Both of these pitchers will have much to prove in their starts today.

Regional restrictions may apply.