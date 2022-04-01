How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Blue Jays at Pirates

The Blue Jays and George Springer take on Yoshitomo Tsutsugo and the Pirates in a spring training game on Friday.

The Blue Jays have been playing decent baseball through spring training. The team sits dead even in wins and losses. However, that is only two games back of the 6-2 Braves.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates in spring training today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates in spring training on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Centerfielder George Springer has been hitting the best on the team as of late. He has seven spring training at-bats with a .571 average with three hits, four runs, and a homer.

Greg Bird leads the team in RBIs with six throughout training; he also leads the team in home runs with two, just one over Springer.

The Pirates sit just one place ahead of Toronto in the standings with the same dead even record at 5-5, as of Wednesday.

They are set to play the Orioles on Thursday and then Toronto on Friday.

The team doesn't have a single batter batting over .400 which might prove to be a problem this season. First baseman Yoshitomo Tsutsugo leads the team with a .400 average including a homer and three RBIs.

Regional restrictions may apply.