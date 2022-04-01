How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Blue Jays at Pirates

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blue Jays and George Springer take on Yoshitomo Tsutsugo and the Pirates in a spring training game on Friday.

The Blue Jays have been playing decent baseball through spring training. The team sits dead even in wins and losses. However, that is only two games back of the 6-2 Braves.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates in spring training today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates in spring training on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Centerfielder George Springer has been hitting the best on the team as of late. He has seven spring training at-bats with a .571 average with three hits, four runs, and a homer.

Greg Bird leads the team in RBIs with six throughout training; he also leads the team in home runs with two, just one over Springer.

The Pirates sit just one place ahead of Toronto in the standings with the same dead even record at 5-5, as of Wednesday.

They are set to play the Orioles on Thursday and then Toronto on Friday.

The team doesn't have a single batter batting over .400 which might prove to be a problem this season. First baseman Yoshitomo Tsutsugo leads the team with a .400 average including a homer and three RBIs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates in spring training

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Coco Gauff
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Semifinal 1

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17992564
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Houston Astros in MLB Spring Training

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies vs Orioles

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
PIRATES
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Blue Jays at Pirates

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
RED SOX
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Red Sox vs Rays

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
METS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Mets at Cardinals

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the third quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy