How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies MLB Spring Training

The Blue Jays play the Phillies in the second of four spring meetings when they hit the road on Wednesday afternoon.

The Blue Jays travel to the Phillies' spring training site for the second time looking to avenge a 3-2 loss from Saturday.

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Philadelphia Phillies:

Game Date: March 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Toronto Blue Jays vs Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto has gone 4-1 to open up spring, but its one loss was a 3-2 defeat to the Phillies.

The Blue Jays have won three straight since that loss and are coming off a big 9-2 win against the Yankees on Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday, they hit the road before coming back home for two straight at their home site.

The Phillies will look to knock off the Blue Jays again and get back to .500 on the spring.

Philadelphia has lost two in a row since its win against the Blue Jays but got back in the win column on Tuesday when it beat the Tigers 7-2.

The win moved them to 2-3 on the spring as they look to continue to get ready for a season that they hope can get them back into the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.