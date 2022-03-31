How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox

The Twins are still auditioning for an Opening Day starter as they visit Fenway South on Thursday to face the Red Sox.

The Twins still haven't settled on a starter for their April 7 opener, and right-hander Dylan Bundy will make his case Thursday when Minnesota visits the Red Sox at Fenway South in Fort Myers.

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Bundy, signed by the Twins in December before the lockout, has worked five innings in two starts this spring. He has given up just one run on two hits while striking out five with no walks. Bundy is looking to bounce back from a poor 2021 season with the Angels when he posted a 6.06 ERA and 1.357 WHIP in 90.2 innings.

Minnesota erupted for six runs in the fifth inning on Wednesday to beat the Pirates 9-4. Byron Buxton fueled the big inning with a grand slam and added an RBI single in the fourth. Miguel Sanó cracked a two-run shot earlier in the fifth. Starter Jesse Winder worked three innings and allowed three hits, including a solo homer in the second.

The Red Sox took an early 6-0 lead and led the Braves 9-1 after four innings before Atlanta made it interesting Wednesday. Boston hung on for the 10-7 victory. Rafael Devers continued his hot spring with his fourth home run, a two-run blast in the first inning, while Christian Vázquez and Jonathan Araúz hit solo shots.

Michael Wacha will make his third start of the spring for the Red Sox on Thursday. He's allowed two runs on eight hits in seven innings and last worked Saturday against the Rays. Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi was already named the Opening Day starter by manager Álex Cora.

