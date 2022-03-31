How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Twins are still auditioning for an Opening Day starter as they visit Fenway South on Thursday to face the Red Sox.

The Twins still haven't settled on a starter for their April 7 opener, and right-hander Dylan Bundy will make his case Thursday when Minnesota visits the Red Sox at Fenway South in Fort Myers.

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bundy, signed by the Twins in December before the lockout, has worked five innings in two starts this spring. He has given up just one run on two hits while striking out five with no walks. Bundy is looking to bounce back from a poor 2021 season with the Angels when he posted a 6.06 ERA and 1.357 WHIP in 90.2 innings.

Minnesota erupted for six runs in the fifth inning on Wednesday to beat the Pirates 9-4. Byron Buxton fueled the big inning with a grand slam and added an RBI single in the fourth. Miguel Sanó cracked a two-run shot earlier in the fifth. Starter Jesse Winder worked three innings and allowed three hits, including a solo homer in the second.

The Red Sox took an early 6-0 lead and led the Braves 9-1 after four innings before Atlanta made it interesting Wednesday. Boston hung on for the 10-7 victory. Rafael Devers continued his hot spring with his fourth home run, a two-run blast in the first inning, while Christian Vázquez and Jonathan Araúz hit solo shots.

Michael Wacha will make his third start of the spring for the Red Sox on Thursday. He's allowed two runs on eight hits in seven innings and last worked Saturday against the Rays. Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi was already named the Opening Day starter by manager Álex Cora.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

PIRATES
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17992578
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Yankees at Phillies

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
naomi-osaka
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, WTA Semifinal 1, ATP Quarterfinal 3

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
RED SOX
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch The Chevron Championship, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
OAK HILL
High School Basketball

How to Watch the GEICO High School National Quarterfinals: Oak Hill Academy (VA) vs Link Academy (MO)

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 25, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) looks for the puck during the second period against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy